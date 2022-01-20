Fun fact, readers: Today is National Cheese Lovers Day – and I am ready to celebrate!
National Day Calendar notes that the earliest record of cheese making dates back to 5,500 BCE, in what is now Poland. Today, there are over 1,400 varieties of cheese.
Given that number, I feel like I’ve barely scratched the surface of cheese options.
If it were even remotely healthy to do so, I would live on fruit, thin salty meat slices, cheese and bread.
Sadly, fruit is really the only truly healthy thing on the list, and that’s probably the one of which I’d eat the least.
Cheese isn’t the worst food in the world today, but it isn’t the healthiest either. But, boy, does it taste good.
Gouda, havarti, cheddar and parmesan are my favorites, but honestly, I love almost all cheeses. The one exception to that is probably limburger cheese, and that’s mostly because of the smell. Eew.
What cheese do you love, readers, and which ones do you hate? Let me know – email letters@yumasun.com!