Confession: I’ve probably watched “You’ve Got Mail” 200 times and I just won’t stop. Every December 25 instead of celebrating Christmas, I observe “You’ve Got Mail Day” and watch the film yet another time. “I hear nothing. Not even a sound on the streets of New York – just the beating of my own heart. I have mail, from you,” Meg Ryan says. “Dreams” by the Cranberries plays and I’m suddenly home. Christmas hurts now but at least I have this, a silly tradition I made up in 2018 when I spent winter break alone in my dorm recovering from a surgery. With nothing to do, I watched movies all day. My first one had to be “You’ve Got Mail” since it’s the only romcom I adore. Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks are delightful, the soundtrack is cute and there’s no lovelier setting than book stores in Manhattan! I you haven’t seen it, watch it! “I know you’ll love it!”

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

