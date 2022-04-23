So those of us with access to Twitter or Tumblr have probably been hearing a lot about the show “Our Flag Means Death.” It’s really amazing to see that an original series that had no promotion or even official online accounts until pretty much the end of the first season would turn out to be the currently most in-demand breakout series ahead of even a Marvel show.
For those who have yet to hear of it, the program is essentially a romantic comedy of sorts about pirates. There are fearsome pirates like Blackbeard as played by Taika Waititi and then there’s Stede Bonnet, the gentleman pirate–a wealthy landowner who abandoned his life to become a pirate even though he’s a bit afraid of killing.
I totally agree it fits so well with “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Good Omens.” Despite its popularity, HBO hasn’t renewed it for a second season yet! What gives? I’m anxiously awaiting the news!