Did you know you can get health insurance for your pets?
If all of you already know this, I apologize for my ignorance.
Anyway, I saw an article the other day about health insurance for pets, the dos and don’ts and so forth.
And I got to thinking.
If we took out health insurance on all of our pets, the company we went with would make a small fortune.
I mean, we’ve got a dog (Mojo); a chicken (Peeps); a squirrel (Rocky); a female desert tortoise (Tuffy); a male tortoise (Squirt); two cats (Annie and Archie) and a new addition, an orphaned kitten (Andy).
That would be a lot of insurance. And by that I mean my wife and I are very attached to all of the members of our little family, and we will not spare a penny when it comes to their health and wellbeing.
As the saying goes, “When you have your health, you have everything.”
In our house, if all of our creatures have their health, we’re aces!