U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s 86-year-old brother died of the coronavirus this week - and a statement she made afterward was truly heartbreaking.
“I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say ‘I love you’ one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close,” she said.
With hospitals banning visitors for COVID-19 patients to help prevent the virus’ spread, most are unable to receive much needed emotional and physical comfort from their loved ones.
This leaves cellphones as the only connection - and through them many people have experienced the anguish of hearing their parent, grandparent, spouse, child or sibling take their last breaths of life - which makes the pain even greater.