What will it take to achieve herd immunity from COVID-19? That was the question posed in the Yuma County Public Health District daily update on Thursday. Citing the John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, the district noted that there are two ways: A large proportion of the population either gets infected or gets a protective vaccine.
At least 70% of the population needs to be immune for herd protection. The district explained that with no social distancing, the virus can infect this many people in a few months, but this would overwhelm the hospitals and lead to high death rates.
Or the current or reduced levels of infection could be maintained until a vaccine is available.Yuma County health officials indicate that prolonged effort is required to prevent major outbreaks until a vaccine is developed. This means taking the necessary precautions including social distancing and staying home if sick. Are you up to it?