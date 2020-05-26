The AIA doesn’t always get things right. But in the case of the 2020 football conferences and regions, it’s hard not to like what the AIA did.
For the most part, schools stayed in their rightful football conference based off enrollment. However, what the AIA did was try to place schools in regions in which they could be competitive.
Take Gila Ridge and Yuma High, for example. Both remain in 4A, but the Hawks — fresh off a run to the 4A semifinals — got placed in a loaded region, whereas the Criminals — who haven’t had a winning season since 2009 — got placed in a, well, easy region. (For details, check out our story on B1 of today’s paper.)
Yuma High’s 2020 region games should be far more competitive than usual. It’s a region that really anybody can win. To some extent, the same goes for Cibola’s evenly-balanced 6A region and Kofa’s less-than-daunting 5A region.