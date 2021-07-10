As college students committed to conserving energy and our slim financial resources, utility bills became a competition for my roommate and I. Each month we more or less sat in the dark (our townhouse had incredible window lighting) and kept the A/C set to an outlandish temperature in the name of lowballing our electric bill. I find myself still fostering this mindset, even as an adult with full-time employment. Calling it “fiscal responsibility” makes me feel like less of a cheapskate.
So imagine my ministroke when I opened my latest APS bill – which, due to the heat wave and friends visiting from out of town, informed me I’d doubled my kilowatt usage in 33 billing days. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, this may be the start of a trend; as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, Americans are using more electricity now than amidst the stay-at-home directives of 2020. The administration forecasts a 2.8% increase in residential electricity use in 2021, followed by an additional 1.8% in 2022.
Yumans, what are your strategies for curbing your own usage? Let me know at restes@yumasun.com.