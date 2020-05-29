In my Instagram feed Saturday I saw a post by a guy from Tucson – my hometown – about a popular hiking trail there reopening after being closed over COVID-19 concerns. He was happy it was open again, but was complaining about new mask and social distancing requirements.
I see his point. It is awfully difficult and uncomfortable to exercise while wearing a face covering, especially in the heat.
This short, steep and paved trail is on a mountain near downtown and attracts 7,000 walkers and runners each week. I used to walk the hill when I lived in Tucson and the path was always packed, so social distancing will be a challenge.
The city is going to monitor the situation to see if people are adhering to the new rules. If not, they said they will close the path again.
If I were that guy who was complaining, I’d find a less populated trail and enjoy my workout mask-free.