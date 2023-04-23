It’s amazing how hindsight changes perspective. A friend canceled plans, and I felt like I got stood up. But then I found out I had COVID-19, and I was glad I got stood up because I might have exposed a few people, maybe a lot of people. I was then grateful for the change in plans.
Before getting sick, I had been feeling amazed that I had had COVID-19 only once when some have had it two or three times by this point. It finally caught me. I initially thought my second bout was mild. I only felt tired. But it turned out it was only the beginning. My symptoms worsened by the day until it was definitely worse than the first bout. I ended up taking antivirals because I wasn’t getting better, but I still missed a lot of workdays. Not the best timing since another reporter was on vacation the same week, but illness doesn’t respect schedules, does it?