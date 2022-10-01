I’d be remiss to not mention Hispanic Heritage Month! Having a mother who emigrated from Mexico City, I definitely have a special interest in the month. Although for a long time growing up, I didn’t feel as though I could participate. The nuances of who’s considered Hispanic went over my head as a kid. I was told that I didn’t “look” Hispanic so I didn’t count. It’s certainly always been the case that no one assumes I speak Spanish so I accepted what I was told. My perspective changed when I moved to Tempe for ASU, however. Growing up, I took Yuma’s prevalence of Spanish speakers for granted. And in Phoenix, I was surprised to realize I knew almost no one who spoke the language. It made me better appreciate what I had. I also learned one could be both white and Hispanic – what a concept!
I’m much happier now to celebrate my heritage and to have the gift of Spanish!