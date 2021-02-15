By now, I assume most of the readers know my obsession with the game of golf.
It runs through my blood.
While playing the game itself is entertaining, knowing the history of the game and stories of the old legends are pieces of the sport I’m beginning to turn my attention towards.
I know who the greats are and a lot about the major championship history, but there’s a unique side of hearing about these players we don’t see on television.
For instance, some of the best matches between players occurred on Monday and Tuesday outside of the tournament scene.
A buddy of mine recently was telling me this story about Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan and how one match changed golf. And it was fascinating, so I quickly bought the paperback book off Amazon for $6.56 on Sunday.
