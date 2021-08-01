I heard someone say that hit-and-runs seem to be a trend nowadays. That’s the case involving a family member who was a victim of a hit-and-run Wednesday night. He was rear-ended on Interstate 8 by a vehicle that did not stop.
The trooper said it was the strangest accident he had seen. The rear of the car, a compact vehicle, is completely crushed as if something big smashed into it. It’s totaled, but they could not find any debris from another vehicle. That’s very strange indeed. The trooper suspects a large SUV or semi hit him. But wouldn’t a semi have totally destroyed the car? And I doubt my family member would have survived. As it stands, he momentarily lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital where he got stitches. Thankfully no broken bones, but he’s got bruises and is very sore.
I’m just grateful that other vehicles were able to swerve around his car when he was sitting in the middle of the freeway. As for the hit-and-run suspect, I doubt that he or she will ever turn up.