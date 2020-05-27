I’d seen on the news where Americans were urged to walk out in front of their home on Monday, Memorial Day, at 10 a.m. local time, and sing the “Star Spangled Banner”, in honor of those who have served this great nation in the military.
And I did something very uncharacteristic of me — I walked out onto our driveway and at precisely 10 a.m., sang the national anthem.
And let me tell you, it is not as easy as it might seem.
First, I can’t sing to save my butt – the howling of the neighbor’s dogs was a testament to that.
And when you get to “O’er the land of the free,” hitting that “free” is a little tough.
Anyway, except for the dogs howling, I didn’t hear anyone else in my immediate neighborhood joining in. So, I was a solo act.
But I’ll tell you what, I felt pretty good afterward!
I ended by shouting, “God bless America!” and that did elicit a response from the home across the street — “Hoorah!”