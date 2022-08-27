So I’ve officially been writing here for the Yuma Sun a year now! It certainly hasn’t felt that long, but here we are! It was July 2021 when I’d gotten into a mental spiral feeling hopeless about the world we live in and what kind of future I could possibly have. But I emailed my mentor and he inspired me to really take better care, so I began looking for work that better utilized my skills.
When I found the writing position, I was so excited because it felt perfect! I wrote a special cover letter, I gussied up my best-looking resume and within five days of having reached out, I was offered the position! I’ve immensely enjoyed the work since. I grew up in Yuma, but writing has shown me new sides to the city and I learn something new each day. To anyone who has enjoyed any of my articles, thanks for reading! I appreciate you greatly!