You may have heard that the COVID-19 tests you give yourself in your home are not always reliable. I vouch for that from personal experience.
Kim, my wife, and I recently started feeling under the weather, so we tested ourselves. We tested negative, but we continued to experience fatigue and coughing. We tested ourselves again and still tested negative.
We weren’t feeling any better, so we gave ourselves a third test. This time we tested positive.
Speaking from that experience, I would say if you have any doubts after a home test shows you’re negative, test yourself again.
That, or have yourself tested by one of the health care organizations that offer the testing.
We definitely felt the ill-effects of COVID-19, but not nearly so much had we not gotten vaccinated in 2021 and then boostered this year.