Readers, if you’re a lazy cook like me and enjoy Mexican food, I have good news for you. I recently stumbled across a new line of pre-made meals while shopping at Fry’s recently. The products, which I can’t identify by name because I don’t want to be accused of receiving financial compensation for promoting them, also are available at Walmart.
The box of barbacoa (beef that has been slow-cooked) caught my eye first because I love barbacoa! I also bought a box of shredded beef.
On the company’s website, they also have carnitas, birria, assorted chicken and pork meals, taco kits and pupusas (a Salvadoran dish made up of thick corn tortillas filled with cheese and meat or pork).
The boxes I bought are medium-sized. If you add potatoes, eggs, rice or beans to the items, they can easily feed a small family.
I paid $8.99 per box, which is comparable to the price of a large restaurant burrito and it beats having to prepare the meal from scratch. Oh, they were pretty tasty too!