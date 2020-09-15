The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.
And it’s that time of the year where I expect different results for my Atlanta Braves despite our cruel and punishing playoff history.
The Braves lead by 2.5 in the NL East and hold the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs.
Once again, we have a World Series caliber lineup.
However, our rotation is one of the worst in MLB outside of potential Cy Young winner Max Fried.
In my 24 years of existence, the Braves have won the NL East 13 times and are on the verge of 14 NL East titles if we can withhold our lead over the next 12 games.
Unfortunately, we have lost 10 straight playoff series and 12 of our last 13. Certainly things will eventually change, right?
I just know I can’t wait to get my heart broken again once October rolls around.