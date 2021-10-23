For all the points in favor of horror that I’ve been making, I should also address how it’s often vilified marginalized peoples.
One needn’t look far for examples. Consider how Psycho (1960) and Split (2016) reinforce harmful stereotypes about Dissociative Identity Disorder. Freddy Kreuger’s skin is representative of his evil, but what could that suggest about actual burn victims?
Horror has also had issues with race: think of the way Vodou, an African diaspora religion, was appropriated in Child’s Play (1988), for example, or the decentering of Black characters in Candyman (1992). Queer people have historically been coded as predatory: look again at Psycho and The Silence of the Lambs (1991). The final girl trope itself is the result of punishing women.
Does that mean we can’t enjoy these movies? No, but as critical viewers we should be mindful. Horror has made an “Other” out of marginalized groups, but next week I’ll discuss their reclamation of it.