So in my previous takes, I discussed some aspects that make the horror genre compelling. Today I’d like to bring up another: trauma.
Considering how broad the range is for what can be personally traumatic, many of us have likely had some experience with it. Psychology dictates that we have a tendency to seek out the familiar and for those of us with histories of anxiety and trauma, horror can be a space where we can replicate those feelings.
The important difference? In a horror film, we have control and we can find catharsis through exploring these feelings on our own terms. Through horror, we can finally conquer the things that unsettle and disturb us.
A favorite example for me is Carrie (1976). Carrie might have been a "monster" for her devastating supernatural abilities, but through them, she achieved justice with her bullies and horribly abusive mother. Her demise is tragic, but her justice is cathartic for the sympathetic viewer.