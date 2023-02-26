It’s not the perfect time to be looking for a new home. There are hardly any rentals, and many don’t accept pets (I have two kitty boys). And the rentals that we have found are so expensive we might as well buy a house. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.
It’s still a seller’s market, and the inventory of available homes, or should I say available homes in the area and budget we want, is very limited. That’s become obvious as we search. We had a nice list of homes we wanted to see, but then we discovered that many of them were already in contract or pending sale. We hear those words often.