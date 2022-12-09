People on social media have been bombarded on their feeds with artificial intelligence-generated images of the people they follow. The images look like paintings, with the clothing and backgrounds reflecting certain themes such as superhero, stylish, mystical, sci-fi, astronaut, anime, adventure, cyborg, cosmic and rock star.
The portraits are pretty striking – and fun. I couldn’t resist. I downloaded the app, uploaded up to 20 selfies, paid a small fee and received 100 images that were generated from AI using common features from the submitted photos. Most look like me but others are way off.