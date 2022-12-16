High -priced-groceries rant, Part 2.
While grocery shopping this week, I heard a woman complaining about the price of eggs. “Five dollars for a dozen eggs?” she exclaimed in disbelief to her husband. “I remember when eggs were 99 cents a dozen. How can old people afford these prices?”
I thought she was exaggerating about the price and put 3 dozen eggs in my cart.
Later that night someone on a blog posted that eggs in their area are averaging $5 a dozen.
I didn’t see when the cashier rang up the eggs and I had thrown my receipt, so I didn’t know how much I paid for them. Maybe it was $5.
At least the eggs’ price hike was justified because of the recent avian flu outbreak that forced companies to slaughter thousands of chickens, resulting in shortages.
But how do we explain the $2 increase in the price of generic mouth rinse-whitener? It’s price-gouging, plain and simple.