Are you hooked on Wordle? You aren’t alone.
I avoided the game for a few weeks, and then decided to try it once to see what all the fuss was about. Now, I too am hooked.
The game is pretty simple. You have six tries to guess a five-letter word. You get no clues at the start.
However, if your guess contains a letter that also appears in the answer, that letter turns yellow. If it’s in the correct position, it turns green. And you know you have the correct answer if all five letters are green.
It can be a little bit of a head-scratcher. I like to start with “point,” and then depending on what turns up, I try “sugar.” So far, those two words have been great starters.
However, a math expert sunk his teeth into Wordle, and figured out the best starting word based on an algorithm, USA Today reports.
That word? Crane.
I’m curious to give it a shot!