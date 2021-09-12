I clearly remember the day my mom called to tell me about airplanes hitting the World Trade Center. I was shocked because not too long before I had been at the top of the Twin Towers. I marveled at how everything below seemed so tiny.
Before that, I had stood at the foot of the buildings and craned my neck to see all 110 stories. I was in awe of how tall they were.
When the buildings collapsed, I got chills. Not only because I had been there, but because my brother was a firefighter, and I knew that if he had been there, he would have rushed to the site just like so many other first responders. Because that’s what they do. While we all run from danger, they run to it.
I’ve always said it takes a special kind of person to be a first responder. My brother witnessed the aftermath of many tragedies. Things that will traumatize the rest of us. But my brother always kept his cool, as I’m sure the 412 emergency workers, including 343 firefighters, did on that tragic day.
My heart goes out to all the victims of 9/11.