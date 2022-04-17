How much cash would it take for a smoker to quit? In Arizona, apparently that figure is $10,427. A survey of 3,595 smokers set out to find out how much a cash incentive would convince them to quit.
The survey also revealed that 24% of Arizona smokers feel shunned by society. It’s well-known that cigarettes are unhealthy and a leading cause of preventable death.
So yes, they would like to quit, but it’s a very addictive habit. Could a cash incentive help convince tobacco users to stay smoke-free? Apparently so. Hawaii had the highest cash incentive result, with the average smoker saying $16,500 is their price. The national average was $9,080.
Is it a good plan? I couldn’t say. But the US spends more than $300 billion each year on illnesses linked to smoking, which includes over $225 billion toward direct medical care for adults, as well as $156 billion toward lost productivity costs.
I have another reason for never having touched cigarettes. I believe life is a gift from God and we should not do anything that would shorten our life.