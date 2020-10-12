Mike Pence and Kamala Harris danced around some questions put to them in last week’s vice presidential debate, one in particular. It was to this effect:
Had they had conversations with their respective running mates about how specifically a transition of power would take place in the event either Trump or Biden, having been elected, were to become incapacitated or die in office?
I think the questions is valid.
Joe Biden would be assuming the presidency at 78. Donald Trump would be starting his second term at 74. And, by the way, Trump showed that for all the protection afforded him as current president, he was still vulnerable to the coronavirus.
I recall reading that when Franklin D. Roosevelt died in office in 1945, Vice President Harry Truman asked Roosevelt’s wife, Eleanor, if he could do anything for her.
“Is there anything we can do for you?” Eleanor said. “For you are the one in trouble now.”