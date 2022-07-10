A retiree thinking of moving to Yuma year round asked how the locals survive summer. Most said that they do as they would up north in the winter: stay indoors during the day. They shop and do errands in the morning or evening. They enjoy the pool and river. They garden early in the mornings. They do projects, crafts and read. They go bowling. They watch movies at home and at the theater. Take lots of naps. Walks in the evenings to enjoy the stars and clear skies. When possible, they go to cooler places like San Diego and northern Arizona.
Some of the comments made me smile:
“It’s basically three months of hell, but the rest of the year is pretty wonderful.”
“Think of it as a sunny vacation everyday, no snow boots, no snow, less pollen, allergies, no snow blowing, not much mowing unless you choose to have real grass, you’re in A/C all the time, then the winters are like spring.”
“Just look at the parking lots of Walmart, Fry’s, restaurants, etc. Nobody just hibernates at home because of the heat.” Yup. We get used to it.