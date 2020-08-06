I heard some great phrasing while listening to a satellite radio program the other morning.
The news announcer proclaimed, “The iceberg that is Washington, D.C., is showing no signs of thawing.”
I wish I was paying attention to what station I had been listening to, but I often flip between news channels in the morning because I find the different takes on the world to be fascinating.
And regardless of which political wind you follow, whether it’s Republican or Democrat, I think we can all agree that sentence pretty much sums up D.C., doesn’t it? It’s a sad state of affairs when our elected officials can’t work toward a compromise quickly right now.
I tend to look for the positives in the world, but when COVID-19 is causing economic chaos in America, I think our politicians need to set party aside, and figure out a way to unify quickly.
Does anyone know where the “defrost” button is for that D.C. iceberg?