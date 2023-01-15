Hurray for found pets! I see a lot of lost pets posted in Yuma. Sometimes pet owners never give up looking for them. And sometimes, happily, these missing pets are found, sometimes months after they were lost.
For example, Fred the cat was reunited with his family 6 miles from home after more than two months. Dairy the one-eye black and white cat was also reunited with his overjoyed family after someone spotted the kitty and reached out to the owners. Some people had told them to give up because Dairy was probably gone.