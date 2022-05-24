Have you ever rushed through a project or assignment, only to learn the task was not met with the same type of urgency on the other side?
That seems to be how it goes in the world of voice acting. Finding leads for open auditions, devising a script, recording those auditions and putting together demo reels are all part of the process of landing a gig.
Even if everything is executed perfectly on my end and I win the audition, a sense of unfulfilled anticipation that sets in. After all, I’d like to get started on the project sooner rather than later.
It turns out that getting started after the audition phase is a slow process. With so much dead time between the audition and actually working on a project, it can be quite a frustrating experience. I’ll just find other things to help bide my time in between.