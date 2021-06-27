I try to stay away from bugs, but they don’t always stay away from me. If my husband happens to be around, he’ll usually “relocate” them to the outdoors. I much prefer not to snuff the life out of other living creatures. But when I’m alone, I can’t just pretend that I didn’t see them. I won’t be able to sleep at night knowing it’s crawling around.
Lately, I have encountered scorpions at my mom’s house. She has shih tzus. Living with dogs is different from living with cats. Cats will pounce on anything that moves. They do a lot of the dirty work for me. Dogs feel no need to attack bugs. The hard work falls on me. Since I’m the only one bothered by scorpions, I have had to squash a few. I’m told that not all are poisonous and that I should just put them in a glass jar and take them outside. I can’t do it. I would panic and drop the jar. It would break and the scorpion would scamper away. Then I’ll never be able to sleep again.
So while I’m the only one around, the poor creature that dares come close will suffer an untimely death.