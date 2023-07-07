A recent social media post shows a food delivery driver getting upset about what he believes is a low tip. The driver delivered a $20 pizza to a home and the woman gave him a $5 tip.
The driver apparently didn’t believe the 25% tip was adequate and cursed out the woman.
A tip of 25% was more than sufficient, and the driver was way out of line.
But I must admit tipping is confusing these days. Whom should I tip and how much?
If a driver delivers groceries to my home, I definitely tip. But if I go to a fast-food place, I am less inclined to tip because it’s not as if the worker had to go out of his way to serve me.
And what about the guy who comes to my home to fix a crack in my windshield? Do I tip him?
I don’t think so. But does that make me cheap or inconsiderate? I don’t know now. I am so confused.