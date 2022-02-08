I don’t believe in tipping but for a slightly different reason than Mr. Pink in ‘Reservoir Dogs”. Mr. Pink has a point, however. He doesn’t tip because, although society tells him he should be tipping, as far as he’s concerned, the person he’s tipping is only doing their job. It’s not anything special.
I think the problem here is the fact that society tells him he should be tipping. Now, I’m not saying I don’t tip. My point is that tipping shouldn’t be a societal norm.
The U.S. is the only country where tipping is a norm, and companies should have a responsibility to pay their employees a liveable wage. I like to tip the person personally with cash out of my pocket, because when I see the tip line on the receipt all I can think is “Give us 15% that our workers won’t even see 5% of because we love profits and refuse to pay them adequately.”