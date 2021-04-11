I didn’t fully realize how much I rely on a bank card until my card information was used fraudulently. The bank canceled the card that same night and reissued a new one. It’s been three weeks, and I have yet to receive the new card. It’s been such an inconvenience. I have a lot of automatic payments tied to that card.
The bank offered to cancel the one in the mail and send another one, but I don’t want to restart the clock and have to wait another three weeks or more again.
I asked if I could go into the local branch to get a new or temporary card, and they no longer do that, all cards are issued from a central location.
I’m used to using my bank card and hardly ever carry cash. So I’ve found myself in a pickle when I wanted to make purchases and then remembered I couldn’t because I had no cash or card. And it’s not like I can drive up to an ATM and withdraw cash ... because I have no card. And does anyone still take checks?
See my dilemma? So I got my money back, but I don’t have convenient access to it. Hmmm. Might be a good thing.