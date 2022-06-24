According to a recent AP story, Amazon’s Alexa could soon mimic the voice of a dead relative.
The feature is in development and would need only a short recording (less than a minute) of the person’s voice to work.
An Amazon executive said the purpose of the feature is to provide Alexa with “human attributes of empathy and affect.”
Keeping voice recordings of loved ones after they’ve passed is perfectly fine. Even though she died 16 years ago, we still have our sister’s greeting on the voice-mail account she shared with our brother because it is comforting to hear her voice. But I don’t know whether we would like Alexa mimicking our sister’s voice.
At the event announcing the feature, Amazon played a video of a child asking Alexa if their grandmother could finish reading “The Wizard of Oz’ to them. Alexa’s voice then mimics the grandmother’s voice and reads the story to the child.
That’s just plain creepy!