My mom, hospitalized in another city, said hospital workers ignored her and made her feel like a burden. I thought maybe she was being too sensitive. But, on a call with me, she put the phone down when a worker walked in. My mom had slid down the bed and she was too weak to move back up herself. She was uncomfortable and had been trying to get someone to move her. She could barely talk, though. The worker sounded exasperated: “I don’t understand what you’re trying to say!” For a few minutes I heard her talk condescendingly to my mom. I don’t think the hospital worker knew I was listening.
When I visited her, everyone was very sweet and caring. My mom said, “Can’t you be here all the time?” Because she enjoyed my company so much? Well, yes – she said – but when you are here, they treat me so much better.
I like to give the benefit of the doubt and hope the worker was having a bad day. Hospital workers are exhausted and overworked, especially during these times. But I hope they treat patients kindly whether family is there or not.