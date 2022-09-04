I’ve become a fan of “talking” dogs and cats. Do you know what I mean? Some of their videos have gone viral. They aren’t actually using their vocal chords to communicate. Now that would completely stun me. But they do communicate with their human parents by pressing buttons that voice recorded words. The buttons are laid out on the floor and each one, when pressed, says something different, such as “play,” “food” and “outside.”
Some of these pets are extremely smart, judging by how they use the buttons. They’re not only letting their owners know when they need to go potty outside, but also when they want to play or have a treat. One dog called Bunny has conversations with her mom and will also ask questions. She’s very much like the toddler who constantly asks “why?” One time she pressed the “stranger” and “ouch” buttons. At first, her human parents were puzzled until they realized she had a splinter in her paw. She used “stranger” to communicate that something that didn’t belong on her paw was hurting her. Isn’t that amazing?