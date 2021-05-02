I have traveled to some of the most amazing places: Spain, France, England, Greece, Switzerland, Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Canada, Mexico, Ecuador, and several of our states. I flew north to Oregon and drove back. I rode a bus to New York City and up to Niagara Falls, with plenty of stops along the way. I’ve also flown to NYC. I drove to Minnesota and flew to Oklahoma and Georgia to visit family and friends. I rode a train to Mazatlán. With friends, we flew to Guadalajara and rented a car and drove to Mexico City and Puerto Vallarta.
Oh, the places I’ve seen! I imagine they were all amazing. I just wish I could remember more. I have the photos, but they are a brief record of a specific time. What happened before? After?
I wish I had kept a travelogue with detailed information. What did I eat? What did it taste like? Who did I meet along the way? I wish I had written more about the hotels and homes we stayed in.
At the time I swore I would remember every single detail of every adventure, but sadly time has erased some memories.