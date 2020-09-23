One of the things I will never forget after moving to Yuma a while back was covering my first Kofa-Yuma or Yuma-Kofa football game.
This is when all of the crosstown rivalry games were played at the- Kofa Memorial Stadium, the result of the bleacher collapse on the visiting side at Doan Field in 1974.
Along with the stadium being packed to the gills, I remember looking up at the hill behind the scoreboard and seeing vehicles parked bumper to bumper and fans packed in elbow to elbow.
I had never seen such outright pure devotion to any two teams. I was in awe.
Fast forward to today, and word that the Yuma Union High School District will not allow fans to attend any football games (and other athletic events) because of this pandemic.
I know times have changed, and the circumstances we’re facing are unprecedented, but I hope the district will revisit this decision and come up with a better alternative than zero fan participation.
Otherwise, I am going to miss seeing all of those fans up on the hill.