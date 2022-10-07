Readers, I am providing an update of my identity theft situation in case any of you find yourselves in similar circumstances and can learn from my experience.
As I wrote recently, I received a letter from a bill collector informing that I owed a $300 debt to AT&T for an account opened in Kansas. I told them they had the wrong guy, but they dismissed my protestations.
So I called AT&T again and finally got through – after trying unsuccessfully for a week.
They were very helpful and professional and said the issue was resolved and they would send me a letter so that I would have proof.
I was relieved but troubled at the same time because At&T told me the person who opened the account has my Social Security number! They advised me to contact a credit bureau and have them put a block or red flag on my number. That way it would be flagged as possible identity theft if someone tried using it again. I did not I could do that!