Whenever I go out of town and bump into someone I know, they will inevitably ask, “Isn’t Yuma super hot? How do you survive?”
Well, I usually tell them it’s not that bad, thanks to air conditioning. We all have said something similar: “We go from one air-conditioned space to another, with brief intervals of actual heat.”
But then comes fall, winter and spring (some of it), and the weather cools down, and the temperatures couldn’t be better. We all joke that this weather makes the summers worth it.
This is when the winter visitors flock to Yuma, and inevitably one of them will ask: How do you survive the summer heat? I recently found the perfect answer for winter visitors on social media: “I tell them it is just like living up north in the winter except we stayed in with the a/c rather than the heat on. We also don’t have to shovel heat. The last few days have felt like spring after a long winter.”
Of course, this answer won’t work when I bump into someone somewhere else in Arizona. No matter. It’s time to enjoy the outdoors!