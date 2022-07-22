It’s amazing how quickly a completely innocent task can be perceived as something nefarious.
Part of our jobs as page designers is using Adobe Photoshop software to convert photos from color to black-and-white. I needed a photo to go with a story about taxes, so I searched the Associated Press website and found a picture of some $20-bills fanned out on a table.
The story was going on a B&W page, which meant I had to change the photo from color to grayscale, which I have done to countless pictures. But this time when I tried changing it, I got a pop-up notification from Adobe telling me that the program does not allow the printing of “banknotes.”
Did they think I was trying to print counterfeit money? Sure sounded like it.
I ended up not using the photo and sending a pre-emptive email to my bosses, proclaiming my innocence just in case YPD got wind of the situation.