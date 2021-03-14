It’s about 30 minutes from where I live in the Foothills to Yuma Regional Medical Center. It’s a pretty long time in an emergency. Granted, we’d probably be driving a little faster than normal, but it probably wouldn’t cut that much time in the drive.
I’ve considered what my family would do in an emergency. Thankfully there are urgent care facilities and walk-in clinics in the area. Unfortunately, these places are open only at certain times. What about an emergency in the middle of the night?
I’m happy that soon we Foothills folks will have another option. I attended the groundbreaking of the new Exceptional Healthcare community hospital on Friday. The “micro-hospital” will start out small with eight beds in the emergency room and nine beds on the hospital side. It will be on Araby Road, heading toward 24th Street, next to the Circle K.
I already looked up how long it would take from my home to the new hospital: 15 minutes. So it cuts the time in half. That’s good in an emergency! Because in an emergency, every minute matters.