As if we haven’t had a clue from the lightning overhead and the blowing dust that comes our way ...
As if we can’t figure out from the humidity that has us in its warm, sticky embrace ...
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
As if we haven’t had a clue from the lightning overhead and the blowing dust that comes our way ...
As if we can’t figure out from the humidity that has us in its warm, sticky embrace ...
As if we don’t know from experience that we in Yuma get caught in the grips of the monsoon season in August ...
The National Weather Service sees fit to remind us by lighting up our TV screens and cellphones with obnoxious-sounding storm advisories one after another.
A week ago Sunday, a movie my wife and I were watching got interrupted by storm updates seven times in the course of less than two hours. I counted.
Then again on Thursday, it cut into TV programming no less than four times in less than an hour. For good measure, it had our phones screeching out storm warnings as well.
I know these advisories serve a purpose. But for all that build-up both of those days, we received nary of drop of rain.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.