I recently got to see Antlers (2021) in the theater, a film that uses Indigenous folklore to explore themes of abuse and isolation. While Hollywood hasn’t had a good history of Indigenous representation, I was interested in this one as it consulted with a professor of Anishinaabe descent, Dr. Grace Dillon of Portland State University. But having seen it, they could have done better.
In Antlers, abuse finds its embodiment in the Wendigo, a creature from folklore of the First Nations. And while the film takes care to frame the creature as myth for one culture but serious belief for another, it decenters Indigenous people from the narrative with only one Indigenous character making a brief appearance.
I’d really like to see more of Indigenous people telling their own stories on the big screen. If you share the sentiment, a good place to start may be Smoke Signals (1998) a road-trip movie written, directed and acted by Indigenous people.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.