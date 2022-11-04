I thought claims of inflation were exagge-rated – until I went grocery shopping this week.
In the 6 weeks since I last bought groceries:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
I thought claims of inflation were exagge-rated – until I went grocery shopping this week.
In the 6 weeks since I last bought groceries:
•The pre-cooked shredded beef I touted in a recent First Take went from $8.99 to $10.99.
• My favorite little bag of cookies jumped from $4 to $5.
• The price of a rotisserie chicken rose from $6 to $8 – and it’s smaller! So now we have “shrinkflation” on top of inflation!
I’ve heard various explanations about why we are experiencing higher prices.
Is it really because of ongoing supply chain problems?
Is it because of increased transport fees due to higher gasoline prices?
Is it because of price-gouging by opportunistic suppliers?
Or is it a combination of all three?
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.