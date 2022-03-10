The headline in Scientific American this week certainly got my attention: “Millions of Palm-Sized Flying Spiders Could Invade the East Coast.”
The spider in question is the Joro spider, which swarmed North Georgia last year. It’s a three-inch critter with bright yellow stripes, with hatchlings that disperse by making web parachutes to fly as far as 100 miles, SA reports.
Apparently, the spider landed in Georgia thanks to a ride in a shipping container.
It can bite, but SA reports the spider’s bite is rarely strong enough to break the skin, and its venom poses no threat to humans, dogs or cats, unless they are allergic.
However, even though it’s an invasive species, scientists say it will likely be beneficial, because it kills off mosquitoes and biting flies.
A critter that eats mosquitoes sounds great. A three-inch flying spider? Sounds terrifying.
If these Joro spiders have any marketing or PR people in their corner, they really need to focus on shifting the message to the mosquito part, not the “flying spider” business!