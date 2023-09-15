I turned 60 today and all I can say is I’m glad I am not a politician in the U.S.

According to Axios, a recent survey showed that 77% of respondents favor maximum age limits for elected officials. About 45% said 70 should be the highest age allowed for office holders, while 18% chose 80. I totally get it, what with all the recent talk about aging politicians and their fitness to serve.

