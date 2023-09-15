I turned 60 today and all I can say is I’m glad I am not a politician in the U.S.
According to Axios, a recent survey showed that 77% of respondents favor maximum age limits for elected officials. About 45% said 70 should be the highest age allowed for office holders, while 18% chose 80. I totally get it, what with all the recent talk about aging politicians and their fitness to serve.
But the following statistic is what I find troubling: 30% said either 50 or 60 should be the maximum age. 50 or 60? Really? Who thinks 50-60 is old? By their standards, those in my age group are intellectually and physically challenged and should be put out to pasture.
Contrast that to the view of some politicians who say people in their 60s are still sharp and spry and should continue to work until they’re 72 before they can collect Social Security benefits.
So we’re either old goats or spring chickens!