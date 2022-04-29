The issue of prayer in sports was in the news this week when the U.S. Supreme Court heard the case of a high school football coach who was fired after he refused to discontinue his practice of praying with his team on the field after each game.
When I was a competitive tennis player back in the day, I don't ever remember praying to God to affect my performance or the outcome of the match. But I will admit that I recently have prayed for my favorite tennis player (Rafael Nadal) to win key matches.
Another pro tennis player, young American Coco Gauff, says before each match, she not only prays for herself, but also for her opponent.
The winning coach of this year's NCAA women's basketball title came under fire in some circles for saying that her team's victory was "divinely ordered" by God. People asked why God would favor her team over the opposition? They also asked why God would concern himself with such trivial matters as sports when other, more pressing events, such as innocents in Ukraine being slaughtered, are happening around the world?
Only one person can answer that.